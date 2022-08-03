KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
After inspection, maintenance crews determined the bridge is safe, but a lane needs to remain closed until the bridge is repaired, which is expected to take about two weeks. The repairs include patching concrete posts and railing.
While the second westbound lane will remain open, NCDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, when possible, as there will likely be congestion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.