SWANSBORO - A major Swansboro real estate transaction settled on May 30.
MJA Investments LLC purchased four parcels in historic Swansboro from Port O’Swannsborough and its surviving owner William David Pinsky. The properties encompass the structure occupied by Saltwater Grill, Port of Swannsborough—housing retail stores Through the Looking Glass and Candy Edventure-- and parking areas adjacent to the restaurant and shops plus a waterfront dock.
The closing price was $3,300,500, according documents on file with the Onslow County Tax Office.
David said it will be “business as usual” for his retail shop “Through the Looking Glass” which was busy Thursday morning as long-time staffers continued to help customers and build flower arrangements.
For decades David, the late Dr. Henry ”Oscar” Schindelar and the late Hal Silver were the owners of the LLC with Dave and Hal acting as the faces of TTLG. Oscar passed away in Nov. 2019 followed by Hal in Oct. 2022.
MJA Inverstments LLC is a Jacksonville entity whose managing member is Melissa J. Anderson, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.
Melissa told the SACC she is “only a property owner.” Her brother Tim Anderson, she said owns the Saltwater Grill. Melissa said for the short term there won’t be any changes to the existing retail establishments but things will change after the summer tourist season ends.
“CandyEdventure is planning to move to another location after their busy season this summer and I already have new businesses waiting to come in behind them,” Melissa said.
Reach by phone Jessica Radley, owner of Candy Edventure said they are planning to relocate their business to another Swansboro location but declined to say where since she is still in negotiations for the desired space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.