NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — A search continued Sunday for a possible drowning victim on the north end of North Topsail Beach.
According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, multiple units started looking for the 39-year-old man Saturday afternoon.
Bryson said the man went into the water to help save a child, and then he started struggling to get out.
The man was able to save the young child from drowning before he disappeared, North Topsail Beach Town Manager Alice Derian told CBS 17. Others also helped in the child’s rescue, Derian said.
The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments responded along with the Coast Guard in the search for the man.
Derian said the rescue attempt for the man began around 2 p.m.
Around 6 p.m., officials said they had to call off the search due to a small craft advisory. The water was becoming too dangerous due to strong waves hitting the shore.
Derian said fire and police crews conducted checks and sweeps throughout Saturday night with full operations resumed on Sunday.
