BRUNSWICK COUNTY — A Brunswick County Deputy was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department on Jan. 23 for driving under the influence.
James Richey Geiger has been suspended without pay following a DUI arrest in South Carolina. Deputy Geiger works with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office IMPACT Unit.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff website, the IMPACT Unit "is committed to providing innovative community relations, crime prevention and youth programs focused at reducing crime and improving the quality of life in Brunswick County. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit offers individuals numerous free educational programs and services."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.