GREENSBORO (AP) — Two people have been injured in a late-night shooting reported at a popular Greensboro music venue, according to police.
Greensboro Police officers responded to The Blind Tiger around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots being fired, according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second person with a gunshot wound arrived separately at a hospital. That person had injuries that were not life-threatening.
No further details were immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.
