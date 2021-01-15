On the left, the photo provided by Beth Kluttz shows Dorothy Schmidt Cole in 1945 and on the right, the photo provided by Beth Kluttz shows Dorothy Schmidt Cole. Dorothy Schmidt Cole, recognized last year as the oldest living U.S. Marine, has died at age 107. The Marine Times says Dorothy Schmidt Cole died of a heart attack at her daughter's home in Kannapolis on Jan. 7, 2021. (Courtesy of Beth Kluttz via AP)