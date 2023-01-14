FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, Jan. 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have largely maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to save the pregnant person's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so. Sexton is the lone, top Republican leader to concede that the ban could be clarified and improved. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)