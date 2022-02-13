Police on the Outer Banks are warning beachgoers in Kill Devil Hills to be on the lookout for a gun or two in the surf after a man died by suicide on the beach overnight.
Just after 6:45 a.m. Saturday, people walking on the beach found a man’s body near the Atlantic Street beach access.
Police said the 36-year-old New York resident appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred near the shore break. The weapon was not found and was most likely washed into the ocean from wave action.
“Normally the police department does not elaborate on ongoing death investigations, but there is a public safety issue in this case that we feel needs to be addressed,” Kill Devil Hills Police Capt. John Towler said.
Several .270 rounds were found nearby, indicating the weapon was a long gun hunting rifle, police said. Towler said the man did own a hunting rifle and an empty holster for a handgun was discovered in the man’s vehicle.
“It may be he had that weapon on his person at the time of his death and that it, too, was washed away,” Towler said.
Anyone who finds a weapon is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.