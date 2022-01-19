Two Marines killed in military truck crash in Sneads Ferry

CAMP LEJEUNE (AP) — Two U.S. Marines were killed and two others injured when the 7-ton (6.35-metric-ton) truck they were riding in overturned Wednesday near their base in North Carolina, authorities said.
The accident happened on Hwy. 210 near Dixon High School around 1 p.m.
Sergeant Devin Rich with the NC State Highway Patrol said that the vehicle was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control and overturned and ejected Marines out of the truck.
“We’re conducting a thorough investigation involving our reconstruction unit along with our district troopers,” said Rich. “They’re in the process of doing the measurements needed to obtain a speed or approximate speed they were traveling. We do know it was a little too fast for the right turn they were attempting to make.”
19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.
“We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available,” the official Twitter account from the 2nd MLG said on Wednesday.
The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.
