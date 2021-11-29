EMERALD ISLE — A 632 pound great white shark is visiting the North Carolina coast for the holidays.
Crystal Coast Ecotours posted on Facebook that 9.8 foot great white shark Sarah's satellite tracker pinged on Wednesday near the Emerald Isle and Swansboro area.
Sarah was tagged by OCEARCH on Sept. 14 of this year in Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.
"We're glad to have Sarah visit our area since white sharks are a very important part of our ecosystem are an indicator of the health of our ocean," Crystal Coast Ecotours wrote on Facebook.
