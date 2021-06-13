The owner of RuckerJohn's, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off.
Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn's restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays.
Chris Johns, the owner of RuckerJohn's said he just wanted to give his staff a break from the post pandemic business boom and was shocked when he was slapped with a lawsuit.
From the moment RuckerJohn's opens it's doors at 11 a.m. to the minute the restaurant closes at 10 p.m., the staJohns, said he saw the toll the workload was taking on his staff and decided to close down the restaurant for one day out of the week.
Then came the phone call from York Properties, the management company that owns the Emerald Plantation Shopping Complex that Johns rents from.
Johns said the company asked him to pick a different day to close but Chris refused, sticking to his belief that Sundays were best for his staff.
"I tried to explain to them I don't think they really understand what the situation is and how tight it is," Johns said.
Johns said he thought that was the end of it until a few days later when he was served papers, learning the company is suing him for violating the terms of his lease.
Johns plans to stick to his plan. His workers, like Chambers, have already seen the effect just one day of rest has on her and others.
Johns has hired an attorney but said he is hoping the management company will simply have a change of heart.
