The Onslow County Board of Education has voted on how to handle the actions of a sitting member.
The school board has unanimously voted to move forward with the process of “amotion,” in attempting to remove Eric Whitfield from the Onslow County Board of Education. Whitfield was elected to the board in 2020 following a controversial campaign during which he faced allegations of making racist and derogatory comments about minorities.
He was also convicted of one count of cyberstalking former Onslow County Schools employee Kelli Muse on April 7 of this year.
The board’s litigation committee met Thursday morning preceding a special board meeting to receive and review the reported recommendations of the committee. Chairman Bob Williams said they received the report and recommendations from their outside council, and were ready to make those recommendations to the board.
“May I have a motion to adopt the resolution of the Onslow County Board of Education direct issue, and to petition for amotion to board member Eric Whitfield,” Williams said in the meeting.
The resolution was read, and the board unanimously approved to move forward with “amotion.”
An “amotion” is, according to the resolution, “available to the Onslow County Board of Education to remove a member of the board for just cause, and whereas an endeavor to remove a sitting member of a board of education should be only undertaken to address serious misconduct and unethical behavior.”
The resolution continued to note that the Onslow BOE currently has no policy procedure or guidelines to govern an amotion proceeding, and whereas the board has both the authority and obligation to act when confronted with allegations of serious misconduct and unethical behavior on the part of one of its members.
Bob Joyce, Professor of Public Law and Government at the N.C. School of Government of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, said amotions are rare.
Whitfield did not attend the meetings.
