FILE - North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley speaks during a news conference, Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina government is appealing a trial judge's order that demands many more community services by certain dates for people with intellectual and development disabilities who live at institutions, Kinsley said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)