DURHAM (AP) — Two men were shot to death and two others were wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Carolina, police said.
News outlets report Durham police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Lt. Jackie Werner, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.
Werner said officers found four men who had been shot, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
On Monday, Durham police identified the two men who died as Elijah Hosea Everett and Aaron Michael Bailey, both 25.
The shooting remains under investigation, but police say it “does not appear to have been a random incident.”
