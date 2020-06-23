RALEIGH (AP) — Voters in western North Carolina are choosing the Republican nominee for a congressional seat held by Mark Meadows, before he became President Donald Trump's chief of staff.
Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn were on Tuesday's ballot in the 11th Congressional District runoff. They were the top two vote-getters in a 12-candidate primary in March.
Bennett received Trump's endorsement this month. Meadows announced in December he wouldn't seek reelection and backed Bennett. He became chief of staff three months ago.
Both candidates work in real estate. Cawthorn turns 25 — the constitutional minimum for the House — in August. Tuesday's winner faces Democrat Moe Davis in November.
The runoff is open to registered Republicans, as well as those registered unaffiliated voters who cast ballots in the first GOP primary or not at all.
Poll workers wore face coverings and offered protections for in-person voters in light of COVID-19. Mail-in absentee balloting has been robust for the runoff.
