OLD FORT (AP) — Several pets are missing days after they ran off when a transport truck crashed in western North Carolina, officials said.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the truck crashed into a concrete barrier on eastbound Interstate 40 on Wednesday, news outlets reported. The crash happened in the Old Fort area, roughly 25 miles east of Asheville, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
The driver of the spay/neuter transport vehicle was seriously injured and five dogs died, three at the scene and two at an emergency clinic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. When some of the animal enclosures were damaged, several animals fled the scene and six dogs and one cat were still missing Friday afternoon, according to the ASPCA. More than two dozen pets have been reunited with their families.
Hikers in the Catawba Falls and Kitsuma Trail areas and drivers on I-40 are being asked to be on the lookout for stray animals.
