MANTEO (AP) — A beach house on the North Carolina coast collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting the National Park Service to issue a warning to visitors on Wednesday for debris.
The warning for the Cape Hatteras National Seashore targeted the beach and the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo, a news release said. The bulk of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house in Rodanthe. But the news release said smaller amounts of debris have been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle ramp 23, more than 7 miles (11 km) away.
The park service is communicating with Dare County to coordinate removal of the house and all related debris on the beach, according to the news release.
WAVY reports it was a five-bedroom cottage just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier that was built in 1980. The station reports another oceanfront home disappeared overnight from the beach at Rodanthe in 2020.
