MARION (AP) — Police in western North Carolina have identified the body of a 45-year-old man who went missing on a lake after falling off a boat.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Christopher Michael Morris, of Candler, was recovered Tuesday from Lake James.
Lt. Sam Craft, of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said Morris went missing while boating near the Black Bear Access Area on the lake in McDowell County.
He said Morris was found in the same area he went missing. He had fallen off the bow of a pontoon boat.
Morris was the construction project manager at Premier Homes of the Carolinas Inc., in Hendersonville. He was married and the father of three grown children.
“We are saddened to hear the news of Chris Morris’ passing. He was an important member of our Premier Homes family,” Harold Eddy, president of the company, told the newspaper.
Eddy added that Morris "will not easily be replaced. He loved his family dearly and our hearts and prayers go out to Connie and Chris’ entire family.”
