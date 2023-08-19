The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 6 officially formed in the Central Atlantic Saturday.
In its latest update, the NHC said Tropical Depression 6 is expected to briefly retain its depression status before weakening early this week.
The depression is not expected to impact Florida.
In the meantime, four other tropical waves continue to brew in the Atlantic. One will pass overhead Sunday and bring breezy showers and storms, then push into the Gulf.
Two other systems are likely to become tropical depressions within the next seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.