DEEP RUN — A South Lenoir High School interventionist was arrested today by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on charges of indecent liberties with a student and disseminating sexual content to someone under 16-years-old.
Lindsay Gardner, 32, of Pink Hill was arrested today after a warrant was obtained on the above charges. She was released from custody after posting a secured bond. Gardner was no longer employed with Lenoir County Public Schools before today’s arrest.
On May 25, a LCSO resource officer supervisor was notified by LCPS officials of an alleged incident between a South Lenoir High School employee and a student. The LCSO immediately launched an investigation into the matter, resulting in today’s arrest. The LCSO received assistance from the N.C. State Crime Lab for processing of digital evidence.
