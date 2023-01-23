Pigs eat from a trough at a pig farm. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. EPA has not revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest animal operations — which hold thousands of hogs, chickens and cattle — since 2008. The agency said in 2021 it planned no changes but announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, that it had reconsidered in response to an environmental group's lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)