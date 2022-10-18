Thousands of fish threw themselves to their death, jumping onto a popular North Carolina beach.
Photos and videos posted online showed thousands of fish trying to escape a predator in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. All of them lay dead along the beach on Oct. 14, according to a post from Tradewinds Tackle.
“Bluefish have been blitzing the Ocracoke beach off and on the past couple of weeks. Amazingly beautiful and tragic at the same time. Smaller fish (mostly spot in these photos) are literally throwing themselves onshore to escape the teeth in the water. Heather Johnson captured the cycle in her amazing photography. Thanks so much for allowing me to share,” the business wrote on Facebook.
Tourists were left stunned as they watched fish jump onto the beach to escape the predator bluefish.
However, experts say that while the scene is uncommon, it does happen every so often.
“It all started after I left two weeks ago. Haven’t seen blitzes like this since I was a kid in the early 90’s. Seems like the regs on blues and spot put in place a couple years ago are showing some effect. I’ve caught Much bigger blues since and blitzes are starting up again,” Paul Mickey wrote on social media.
Fellow Facebook user Morgaine DePolloc wrote, “[I] witnessed similar down at Emerald Isle around ’75-’76! It is unbelievable—and hard to explain to someone who hasn’t seen it.”
