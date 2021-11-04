ELIZABETHTOWN (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight has resigned from his job, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, of Elizabethtown, was booked into the Brunswick County jail after he was indicted by a Bladen County grand jury on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, news outlets reported.
Shaw is accused of assaulting a man with a large aluminum flashlight on Oct. 8. It wasn't clear whether he was on duty at the time of the assault.
On Wednesday, a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that Shaw submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Because Shaw was a deputy in Bladen County, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the assault allegations. Their findings were presented to a Bladen County grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.