North Carolina state Reps. Jason Saine, left, R-Lincoln, and Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, confer on the House floor in the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Saine is a chief sponsor of a bill to legalize sports gambling and horse-race betting statewide that received final General Assembly approval later Wednesday. The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)