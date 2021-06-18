KINSTON (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when their aircraft went down near a drag strip in North Carolina, authorities said.
News outlets reported the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft crashed around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Kinston Drag Strip, where races were being held. Authorities said there was only one person on the aircraft, but their identity was not release because next of kin had not been notified.
Personnel from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive on the scene to look into the crash and what may have caused it, the sheriff's office said.
