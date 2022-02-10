TROY (AP) — A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition, officials said Wednesday.
Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action, the news release said.
In a news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it was called on Feb. 5 by school superintendent Dale Ellis to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom at Montgomery Central High School. A search of Hensley's desk turned up a loaded .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff's office said.
The school system said in a separate news release that an additional investigation of the classroom turned up concealed items which included knives and ammunition.
Hensley, who is a health-science teacher at the high school, is a part-time police officer with the town of Mount Gilead. The sheriff's office said while he may have been in violation of school system policy, there was nothing illegal about having the gun in the classroom.
State law allows a law enforcement officer to have a firearm on educational property as long as they aren't under the influence of alcohol or unlawful controlled s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.