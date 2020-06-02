Attorney Mawuli Davis, left, speaks on behalf of Taniyah Pilgrim, center, and Messiah Young, right, during a press conference by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta, Monday, June 2, 2020. Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling the two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)