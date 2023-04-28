OUTER BANKS - Cape Lookout National Seashore reports a stone projectile point predating the birth of Christ was recovered by the National Park Service after being illegally taken by a park visitor.
“On April 16th, some visitors found this projectile point on the beach and took it with them. Rangers ultimately tracked these visitors down and educated them on ... the Archaeological Resource Protection Act,” the park reported April 27 on Facebook. “Violations of ARPA, such as the collection of archaeological items, can be a felony.” Investigators did not report if the visitors face charges.
An archaeologist has identified the recovered artifact as a Kirk Corner-Notched Point that is “8,000 to 10,000 years old.”
Kirk Corner-Notched Points are triangular, 1.5 inches to 4 inches in length and found by collectors throughout the southeastern United States.
Indigenous hunters created the blades by flaking and grinding the edges of small stones, historians say. They are considered “one of the most common dart point types from the Early Archaic period of eastern North America.”
Cape Lookout National Seashore protects a 56-mile stretch of islands on the North Carolina coast as part of the Southern Outer Banks. The Cape Lookout lighthouse and two historic villages show the lives of people who made their living on the edge of the sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.