SAVANNAH - A Chatham County prosecutor has responded to one Chatham County mother's motion to have her murder charges dropped in the death of her 20-month-old son.
Leilani Simon was arrested in November and charged with murdering her toddler son, Quinton, and discarding his body in a dumpster. Quinton was reported missing on October 5, 2022, and his remains weren't found until over a month later at a local landfill.
She was indicted on 19 counts, including one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder, and has been held in the Chatham County Detention Center since her arrest.
Her attorneys filed a Special Demurrer on March 23 to drop Leilani's three murder charges, alleging that they are "imperfect in form."
Assistant District Attorney Tim Dean filed a fiery response to that demurrer on Friday, as well as another that aimed to quash multiple counts of false statements.
Dean criticized the defense's assertion that there is simply not enough evidence to back up those three murder charges. He claimed that due to the manner in which Quinton's body was processed from a dumpster all the way to a landfill, "no cause of death has yet been ascertained forensically and likely will not ever be."
The Chatham County Police Department spent weeks searching a Waste Management landfill in Chatham County for Quinton's remains with the help of the FBI and multiple other agencies. Eventually, on November 21, 2022, police found remains in the landfill they believed belonged to Quinton.
FBI forensic analysis in Quantico confirmed the match.
Tim Dean wrote, "One marvels at the brazenness" of Leilani's request to have her murder charges dropped considering all of these facts.
Dean said that in effect, "the Defendant asks the court to validate her actions by consummating her plan."
He also filed a separate response to the defense's demurrer to quash four of the 14 false statement charges levied against Leilani.
Leilani's next scheduled court appearance will come on Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m. where she is slotted for a motion hearing.
Among some of the other key points that are being debated in her case are a set of her journals that the state had subpoenaed Leilani's mother to provide. The defense has since filed a motion to block the delivery of those journals.
