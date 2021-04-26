ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — An attorney for the family of a Black man killed by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina said Monday he had been shot in the back of the head.
Harry Daniels, a lawyer for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., spoke to the news media after the family was shown a 20-second clip of police body camera footage from the police raid last week.
When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, he said, “Yes, back of the head.”
The attorney also says Brown was killed by authorities in North Carolina with his hands on his car steering wheel when he was shot.
Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with family of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday. She said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away.
Brown was shot and killed by deputies serving a search warrant last week. Protesters have demanded the video to be released publicly.
