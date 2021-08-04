RALEIGH (AP) — A bill that would regulate sports gambling across North Carolina and give the state a piece of the revenues is finally getting a hearing this year in the legislature.
The Senate Finance Committee prepared for debate Wednesday on a measure filed months ago that would allow up to 12 companies to obtain sports wagering licenses from the state, and to make clear certain betting isn't unlawful.
These operators could allow in-person or online betting for college, professional and some amateur sports like the Olympics. The licensees would have to pay an 8% tax on gross revenues.
The legislation currently would have to clear four Senate committees to reach the Senate floor. The House would have to hear it, too. Significant blocs of legislators oppose gambling, but the start of debate signals some level of support.
Many state residents already are wagering online without North Carolina government oversight.
