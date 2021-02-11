FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2001, file photo, Dale Earnhardt's (3) window pops out of the car after being hit by Ken Schrader (36) during the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. On the cusp of a national popularity explosion, NASCAR never stopped after the deaths of Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr. and Tony Roper. But losing Earnhardt forced the stock car series to confront safety issues it had been slow to even acknowledge, let alone address. The dramatic upgrades have saved multiple lives — NASCAR has not suffered a racing death in its three national series since — and are the hallmark of Earnhardt's legacy. (AP Photo/Greg Suvino, File)