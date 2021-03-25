TV screens showi a news program reporting about North Korea's missiles with file footage at an electronic shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 25, 2021. North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. The Korean characters read: "Joint Chiefs of Staff, South Korea and U.S. intelligence authorities, analyzing the missiles in detail." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)