Onslow County plane crash leaves two dead

HOLLY RIDGE (AP) — Two people were killed and two people were injured after a small plane crashed in North Carolina on Thursday, officials said.
Four people were involved in the plane crash, two of which WITN discovered were the pilot and owner of the Mooney M20 - William J. Roberts, and passenger Willie James Hobbs Jr. The two surviving passengers were juveniles.
Onslow County emergency management said the plane went down between Holly Ridge and Surf City, news outlets reported. The crash site was located around 6:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed after departing from Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport around 5 p.m.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to the email.
Investigation crews from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board began conducting their investigation the Holly Ridge plane crash Thursday.
