FILE - In this Monday, June 15, 2020, file photo, Chassidy Evans, the niece of Rayshard Brooks, speaks at a news conference held by members of Brooks' family, in Atlanta. The deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta soon after the city erupted in fiery demonstrations protesting police brutality have cast a harsh spotlight on cracks in Atlanta's reputation for Black prosperity in politics and business. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)