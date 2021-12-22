Officials hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday for the renovated and raised Pea Island Visitor Center. Participating are, from left, Coastal N.C. Refuges Complex Project Leader Rebekah Martin, Pea Island and Alligator National Wildlife Refuge Manager Scott Lanier, Pea Island and Alligator National Wildlife Refuge Manager; retired refuge manager Mike Bryant, Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Deputy Regional Director Mike Oetker.