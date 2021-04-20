FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham speaks after being sworn in during the opening session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. The office of Berger said on Tuesday, April 20, the chamber won't advance a controversial bill put forward this month by three GOP members that sought to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)