On Wednesday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 3164 Kennedy Home Road. The investigation came as a result of citizen complaints.
Detectives obtained probable cause for a search warrant, which was executed on the property. During the search, it was discovered that narcotics were being processed and distributed at the Kennedy Home Road residence. Detectives located and seized marijuana and MDMA, along with packaging and containers consistent with the sale of street-level narcotics. Additionally, a firearm was located on the property; it had been modified into a short-barreled rifle.
Christian Smith of La Grange was arrested and charged with:
· possession with intent to sale and distribute Schedule VI substance
· maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
· possession of drug paraphernalia
Smith was placed in Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Warrants were also obtained for Donald Cannon of La Grange for:
· possession with intent to sale and distribute Schedule VI substance
· maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance
· manufacturing Schedule IV substance
· possession of drug paraphernalia
· possession with intent to sale and distribute MDMA
· possession of a weapon of mass destruction
On Thursday, Cannon was arrested and placed into the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond.
