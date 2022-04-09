Afghan refugee students at Stough Elementary School learn how to play chess on April 1, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Pictured clockwise are U.S Chess Federation executive director Carol Meyer, Stough ESL teacher Cindy Linton and students Ahmad, Sadiqullah and Qudratullah. Stough Elementary School in Raleigh has been the educational home for some of the 1,200 people being relocated from Afghanistan to North Carolina. (Keung Hui/The News & Observer via AP)