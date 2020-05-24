CHARLOTTE (AP) — Six people were wounded in a shooting at a North Carolina parking lot where a fight broke out during a “social gathering,” police said.
One of the people wounded in the shooting Saturday night in Charlotte was in serious but stable condition, while the other five wounded people had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
After responding to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m., police began receiving calls that wounded people were arriving at two local hospitals. All six wounded people were taken to the hospitals in private vehicles, police said.
Detectives believe an argument between people in the parking lot outside several closed businesses led to an exchange of gunfire.
