GREENSBORO — A man is in custody after a standoff was caused by him firing shots at officers, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At around 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a firearm discharge on the 5200 block of Fox Hunt Drive at the Madison at Adams Farms Apartments. Guilford Metro received a report stating that the suspect had “one firearm in each hand” and was firing rounds outside.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect on foot in the apartment complex. Police say that the suspect began “actively firing towards officers” after police gave commands for him to put the weapon down. One officer returned fire but did not strike the suspect.
Investigators say the suspect then ran into an apartment and barricaded himself inside.
Officers secured the area and advised all residents to shelter in place. The GPD’s Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded and began negotiations with the suspect.
Police say the suspect remained barricaded inside until around 3 p.m. when officers were able to peacefully negotiate him into custody.
Neither the responding officers nor the suspect were injured during the standoff.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jaquan Singleton. He is being charged with the following:
Going armed to the terror of public
Discharging a firearm within city limits
False imprisonment
Communicating threats
Injury to real property
Discharging a firearm into an occupied property or dwelling
Seven counts of resist, delay, obstruct a law enforcement official
Seven counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement official
Seven counts of assault with intent to kill
Singleton has been given a $300,000 secured bond.
The GPD’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether GPD policies were followed. In accordance with GPD policy, the officer who fired their weapon will be placed on administrative duty.
