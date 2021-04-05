FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, East Carolina head coach Cliff Godwin runs to question a call during the fourth inning in Game 1 of an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament game against Louisville, in Louisville, Ky. East Carolina continues to show it's one of the most complete teams in college baseball last week, going 5-0 with a four-game sweep of Cincinnati in its American Athletic Conference opening series. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)