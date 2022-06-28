ROANOKE RAPIDS (AP) — A North Carolina businesswoman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about her car repair shop, police said.
Roanoke Rapids police said Vivian Pompliano, 59, is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person, a month after she was arrested following a complaint from an elderly woman that her late husband’s car was being held at the shop for minor repairs, news outlets reported.
The victim says when she went to pick up the car, she was told she wasn't allowed to know what work was being done and that there was a charge for storing the vehicle, police said. Authorities said the victim told them the price seemed too high, and she called police.
Police said more victims were found Pompliano was charged on Monday with the additional counts. She is jailed on a $10,000 bond and it's not known if she has an an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.