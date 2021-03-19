FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, New state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, center, is flanked by Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, left, and Majority Whip Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, right, as he speaks to the media in Atlanta. A Senate committee on Thursday, March 18, 2021, revived a proposal pushed by Robertson to declare more protests illegal and enact harsher penalties for acts including blocking highways. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)