RALEIGH (AP) — A dump truck driver who was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident in North Carolina's capital city has been charged in the incident, police said.
A spokeswoman for Raleigh police said that at around 11 a.m., a dump truck ran a red light, leading the driver of an Audi to follow it.
Police said the dump truck driver pulled out a gun during the confrontation and fired at the Audi. The driver of the Audi fired at the dump truck and hit the driver in the leg. Police said his injury appeared to be non-life threatening.
Sylvester Stokes, 52, was arrested and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. His status wasn't available Wednesday evening.
