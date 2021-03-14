Susanna Schmitt Williams poses at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)