JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville man charged in a 2020 shooting death of a former Marine will spend a minimum of 127 and up to 177 months behind bars.
Thomas McCaskill, 23, accepted an Alford Plea in Onslow County Superior Court on Friday, March 3, 2023 before N.C. Superior Court Judge Henry Stevens lV. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Michele Morton. McCaskill was represented by Jacksonville attorney Scott Jack.
McCaskill was charged with voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jason Pena and wounding of Michael Augustus outside a Hines Farm Road residence on the evening of June 10, 2020.
Khalil Savage, 27, an associate of McCaskill who was at the fatal scene faces similar charges and his case is pending,
Jason Pena was shot twice and died at the scene, while Michael Augustus was shot twice and was treated and released from the hospital hours after the incident.
It was a drug deal gone bad. Pena sold marijuana, according to ADA Morton. Pena came armed with a .45 caliber handgun but because he wearing shorts and tee shirt, he gave the gun to Augustus.
“He was meeting these men so they could test out his product, Morton said. “When Pena and Augustus arrived at the home they were met by McCaskill, Savage and third male who was wearing a surgical mask,” according to Morton’s address to the court with the facts of the case. “They started smoking the blunt and passing it around. The male that Augustus was speaking to pulled out a handgun and Augustus started to fight with that male and the male shot Augustus in the arm and abdomen,” Morton said. Augustus told detectives that as he fled the yard, he continued to hear gun shots.
Augustus was able to later identify McCaskill as the shooter and Savage as part of the trio.
During the 30 minute hearing, McCaskill sat quietly dressed in an orange Onslow County Jail jumpsuit with his hair tied up on top of his head.
In an Alford Plea, the criminal defendant does not admit the act, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge. The court will pronounce the defendant guilty. The defendant may plead guilty yet not admit all the facts that comprise the crime. An Alford plea allows defendant to plead guilty even while unable or unwilling to admit guilt. A defendant making an Alford plea maintains his innocence of the offense charged. One reason for making such a plea may be to avoid being convicted on a more serious charge. Acceptance of an Alford plea is in the court's discretion.
Judge Stevens lV accepted the plea arrangement in which McCaskill will serve an active sentence of 67 to 93 months for the AWADWITKISI charge plus 60 to 84 months for the voluntary manslaughter charge and the sentence for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon of 51 to 74. The later two sentences are to be served concurrently. McCaskill will get credit for 988 days served in pretrial confinement.
At the time of his death, Pena was 24, married albeit separated and had been discharged from the military in April 2020. He is survived by his mother and step father.
