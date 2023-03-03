Thomas McCaskill, 23, appeared in Onslow County Superior Court to accept an Alford Plea on Friday, March 3, 2023 before N.C. Superior Court Judge Henry Stevens lV. McCaskill is standing next to his Jacksonville attorney Scott Jack. McCaskill was charged with voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jason Pena and wounding of Michael Augustus outside a Hines Farm Road residence on the evening of June 10, 2020. (Mike McHugh photo)