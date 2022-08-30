SMITHFIELD (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said.
Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014.
Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years, the release stated. The youngest victim was 5 and the oldest was 14 when the incidents occurred, Jackson told the newspaper.
Young was convicted of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison, according to the release.
