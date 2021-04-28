FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC, answers questions from the media at his election party in Bermuda Run, N.C. Budd has announced, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, his bid to become the state's next U.S. Senator. He is looking to fill an open seat being left by GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Budd presently faces competition former Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall, File)