RALEIGH - In the latest sign of a restless and shifting electorate, an outright majority of North Carolina registered voters say they disapprove of the state legislature’s job performance.
In an ominous result for legislative leaders, not a single voter cohort in the latest polling reported support for state lawmakers.
By a 52-to-33 margin, voters overall disapprove of the state legislature's job performance. Remarkably, voters of both parties disapprove (and Independents most of all), even though the North Carolina legislature has solidly under Republican control for over a decade. Democrats disapprove of the legislature by a 16-point gap (52% to 36%), while Republicans disapprove "only" by 5 points (46% to 41%). Independents disapprove by a whopping 35 points (59% to 24%). There is not a single measurable voter group that approves of the state legislature's performance.
One possible reason for such widespread disapproval: voters do not believe the legislature is focused on their needs. This survey also asked voters what they believed state lawmakers should focus on the most. The results were unsurprising: jobs, the economy, education, healthcare and infrastructure lead the way.
In a striking convergence across widely disparate groups, voters across the spectrum gave the North Carolina state legislature failing marks for its job performance. Even Republican voters, whose leaders have held unbroken control of the state legislature for a decade, registered net disapproval. Just as surprising, sentiment among Independent voters was even more negative that among Democrats (with -35 net disapproval to -16, respectively).
One likely reason for voters’ dissatisfaction? They perceive that state lawmakers aren’t paying attention to the issues that voters care about.
The survey also asked what voters thought state lawmakers should focus on, and what they believed state lawmakers are actually focused on. On the former question, voter sentiment was clear: voters think lawmakers should be most focused on jobs and the economy.
On this point, the voters were mostly correct: a great deal of the legislature's key business was effectively sidetracked for months as the state's redistricting process played out. Bills went unheard, committee business ground to a halt, and the politicians were sucked into the interminable finger-pointing around map-drawing. Republicans, who control the legislature's business and all of its committees, attempted to use redistricting as an opportunity to gain another decade of their party's control of the legislature.
It is telling that the only two major pieces of legislation that got passed were top priorities for Raleigh's corporate lobbyist community: the state budget (which abolished taxes on corporations) and an energy bill ghostwritten behind closed doors by Duke Energy lobbyists.
Finally, voters were asked what state news stories they had been personally following. Voters' interests are diverse, and that emerged in the survey results, where economic conditions, redistricting and local mask requirements led the way.
